PM's assurance to Goa on Mahadayi is another 'jumla': Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘assurance’ on Thursday to look after the interests of Goa, in the context of the ongoing inter-state dispute with Karnataka over the waters of the Mahadayi river, is only a “pre-election jumla” aimed at wooing voters ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections, state Congress president Girish Chodankar alleged on Friday.

Chodankar also said, that both the state and the Central governments, headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, had betrayed Goa’s cause in the two-decade-old inter-state dispute between the two states.

“This is another jumla to woo voters for the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat elections. The art of fooling people is mastered by the BJP, and the visit of the chief minister to Delhi is part of the same,” Chodankar told reporters.

“The Centre has completely betrayed Goa on various issues. We demand that PM Narendra Modi should make a public statement with categorical information on what he has promised to the chief minister of Goa in the interest of the state,” Chodankar also said.