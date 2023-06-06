Pocso Act: HC rejects plea by gynaecologist who terminated pregnancy of minor

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash proceedings against a gynaecologist under the Pocso Act for not reporting the offence to the police or any other authority.

The doctor had allegedly performed medical termination pregnancy procedure on a 13-year-old girl in the Chikkamagaluru district in December 2022 and the case was registered under section 21 of the Pocso Act against him for failing to report the offence.

Citing the apex court orders, Justice M Nagaprasanna said that a Registered Medical Practitioner is obliged under section 19(1) of the Pocso Act to provide information pertaining to the offence to the concerned authorities.

Read | HC refuses bail to accused in Pocso Act case

“Wherefore, it is necessary for the State to direct strict compliance with Section 19 and reporting of offences particularly by doctors who indulge in medical termination of pregnancy of minors in extenuating circumstances. Even though the offence as observed hereinabove is punishable by six months, the doctors in particular shall take into consideration the entire attendant facts, that would have befallen on a child, who is subjected to any of the ingredients under Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Act,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

The petitioner worked as Taluk Health Officer in the Chikkamagalur taluk for almost 20 years and started his own hospital after taking voluntary retirement. The girl visited his hospital on December 17, 2022, and while filling up the application regarding the information of the patient, it was recorded that she was aged 18 years and three months. The doctor had performed medical termination of pregnancy procedure.

After about two months, the doctor received a notice from the Belthangady police to appear for the investigation. Subsequently, the police filed a charge sheet in the case, naming the doctor accused number 8 for the offence punishable under section 21 of the Pocso Act, prescribing punishment for the failure to report.

The government pleader submitted that the petitioner, being a doctor of sufficient standing, ought to have taken note of the tender age of the victim and said that all his submissions are a matter of trial to come out clean.

The court noted that the age of the victim was disclosed by the relatives/other accused who had accompanied her.

"The petitioner claims to be a gynaecologist having 35 years of practice. It is highly improbable that the petitioner at the very look of the patient did not get to know that the victim was of tender age of 12 years and 11 months and had been subjected to sexual intercourse as she had become pregnant. Mere statement or wearing a saree at the time the victim entered the hospital are all a matter of evidence and trial, which this Court at this stage in exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 482 of the CrPC would not consider,” the court said.