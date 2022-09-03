POCSO case against Murugha Mutt seer: Activists urge court-monitored probe

Pointing out delays and procedural flaws in processing the sexual assault case against Chitradurga Murugha Mutt’s pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana, petitioners, advocates and people have written a letter to the Chitradurga District Commissioner, asking for a court-monitored probe for the sake of impartiality.

On August 26, Shivamurthy was booked, with four others, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act after two high school girls, residing in a hostel run by the mutt, reported sexual abuse.

He was arrested on September 1, six days after the First Information Report was filed. However, a letter submitted to the Chitradurga district administration mentions that this arrest is only a ‘small relief’.

“Although the accused has been arrested now, there was a delay of a week during which time evidence could have been tampered with or the witnesses could have been influenced,” said Sidharth Bhupathi, a lawyer who co-filed a letter petition to the registrar general of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.

Observing the delays on the part of the police to arrest the prime accused, the advocates demanded a court-monitored probe saying, “lacunas in the investigation show that there is already prejudice caused on part of the investigation.”

This bias is evident in the support of several prominent politicians to the seer. “The home minister has given a statement in support of the pontiff, and an MLA who represents the district has visited the Mutt twice in support,” said Bhupathi. Activists also call attention to how the prime accused was even allowed to appeal to the media in the course of the investigation.

The flaws

Highlighting these biases, K V Stanley, the director of Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO that aided survivors in filing the FIR, describes how the survivors were taken to the hostel for a spot mahazar(a description of facts that an investigating officer observes at the crime scene). “The prime accused was in the mutt after being sent back from Haveri for travelling outside of Chitradurga,” said K V Stanley.

A high-ranking police officer in the district claims that the mutt premises were cleared of the accused. “We ensured that the children were taken to the hostel safely. Though the hostel was not cleared (of others),” the official said.

“There were hundreds of his devotees chanting his name and slogans. Encountering this kind of scene would have impacted children psychologically. They are already under pressure,” Stanley added.

“The police are obligated to ensure that the victim and the accused do not come in contact ‘in any way’ in the process of investigation, according to Section 24 of POCSO,” said Maitreyi Krishnan, an advocate and member of All India Lawyers Association for Justice.

There were also no satisfactory explanations for the delay in producing children before the magistrate for a recorded statement in accordance with the Act, according to Stanley. “It took three days of continuous pressure,” he said.

The children were not allowed to be accompanied by an adult who they trusted and felt safe with, which POCSO makes allowance for until mounting pressure forced the police to give in, Stanley said.

“All these actions run in contravention to the very purpose of the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO act which seek to protect the interests of the children,” says Krishnan.

These actions are also sending a message to the public. “They will lose trust in their laws if such procedural flaws continue,” said activist Rupa Hassan who wrote the letter to the district administration. Moving forward, to ensure an impartial investigation, “the high court must take suo moto cognizance and transfer the case out of the state or set up a special investigation committee,” she added.