Poet, critic K V Thirumalesh passes away aged 80

Well-known poet and critic K V Thirumalesh passed away in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hailing from Karadka in Kasargod, the 80-year-old poet was a part of the Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages in Hyderabad.

Some of his works include Akshaya Kavya, Arabic, Papiyu Mukhawadagalu, Vatara.

He had been awarded the Sahithya Akademi award for his collections of poems Akshaya Kavya in Kannada.