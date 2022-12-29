Pointless to give grants to states that don't improve: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, also the state finance minister, on Thursday made a case in the Assembly for the union government to stop pumping grants into the BIMARU states saying that have not improved over the years.

BIMARU refers to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Bommai was speaking during a debate on the supplementarey estimates when Congress’ Krishna Byre Gowda gave statistics on how states such as Madhya Pradesh and Bihar get more central aid.

"You should compare Karnataka with an equivalent state. Bihar and Madhya Pradesh...the BIMARU states have been getting more since the 1960s because they have more poverty. We've argued about this in the GST Council as well," Bommai said and described Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat as "contributor" states. "Our stand is that if we are not rewarded, we shouldn't be penalised either. What's the point in giving more to (BIMARU) states if they haven't improved all these years? Investing here will, at least, provide returns," he said.

Gowda pointed out that Karnataka's share in central taxes was 1.3 per cent against 9.68 per cent in Bihar and 5.11 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

"While Karnataka's budget size is 14 per cent of GSDP, it is 34 per cent in Bihar. Revenue receipts in Karnataka are 9.41 per cent of GSDP against 20 per cent in Bihar and 12.86 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. Our tax efficiency, however, is satisfactory. But, why is their budget size larger? That's because these states get more central grants," Gowda explained.

Gowda, who once represented Karnataka in the GST Council, said the state's finances are heading towards dire straits. "As a die-hard federalist, I'm for cross-transfers. I'm for giving more to states not well endowed as us. But then, the hen laying golden eggs needs to be taken care of. Public policy is always a balance between equity and efficiency," he said.

Pointing out that Karnataka's total liabilities would be Rs 5.40 lakh by March 2023, Gowda said the state would need Rs 75,000-80,000 crore to repay loan and interests in two years. "We'd not have to borrow so much if Karnataka received 41 per cent under devolution as recommended. In reality, states are getting only 29 per cent. The Centre is keeping the rest of the money," he said, adding that the Centre also keeps cesses and surcharges.

Bommai said the cess-surcharge debate was not new. "No government at the Centre wants to let go of income. Ultimately, all states have to collectively bargain," he said.

"We can't accept status quo," Gowda said. "It's a long-term death knell."