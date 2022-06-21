Police fire at murder accused attempting to flee

The city police fired on a murder accused attempting to flee after attacking a police constable at Veerbhadra Nagar here in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police, on getting a tip-off that the accused identified as Vishalsingh Chauhan of Shashtri Nagar involved in builder Raju Doddabommanavar's murder case at Bhavani Nagar and had been absconding, was coming to extort a person at Shivaji Nagar, laid a trap and waited for him.

Chauhan was intercepted on the outskirts of Veerbhadra Nagar by the police team but he attempted to stab police constable Yasin and flee. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Narayan Baramani shot Chauhan on his leg and nabbed him.

The accused suffered an injury on his leg and has been admitted to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital.

Vishalsingh Chauhan has been accused of being involved in builder Raju Doddabommanavar murder case a couple of months ago. Earlier, some of the accused were arrested and investigation is in progress.

Police constable Yasin who suffered stab injuries is out of danger.

