Police have enormous powers to keep bad elements away: Karnataka HC

The high court has observed that the police have enormous power under Section 55 of the 1963 Act to keep the bad elements of the society away from certain jurisdictional areas.

The court said this while upholding the order of externment against a rowdy-sheeter.

Petitioner Nazir Khan, a resident of Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district, had challenged the externment order issued in April 2023.

As per the order, his entry into the district was barred for one year. The petitioner claimed that the order seriously affected his right to livelihood, his right to reside at a place of choice and also his family as they are dependent upon him.

The government advocate argued that the petitioner is involved in cases related to gambling and goonda activities.

It was further submitted that though he has been acquitted in six cases filed under section 78(3) of the Karnataka Police Act, three more cases are still under investigation.

After going through the materials placed on record, Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that cogent reasons have been recorded while issuing the externment order.

The court also pointed out that the petitioner was acquitted in some cases for want of evidence/benefit of doubt and the same is not an honourable acquittal.

The court further noted that the petitioner is also a rowdy-sheeter in the police records and no efforts have been made by him to seek removal of his name from the rowdy sheet.

"It is not that the petitioner is naive to the outer world and therefore, no such efforts have been made. He has fought six cases resulting in acquittal. No explanation is offered as to why his name should not continue in the rowdy sheet,” the court said.

The court further said, “In matters like this, the authorities will have greater leverage since they have the necessary information about the social antecedents of the persons residing within their jurisdiction and the impact of their activities on the interest of the local public. A writ court cannot sit in appeal over the decisions of the executive in matters like this.”