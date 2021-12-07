'Police helping accused advocate get bail in Supreme Court'

Mangaluru South ACP Ranjith Bhandaru, heading one of the four teams formed to arrest advocate K S N Rajesh Bhat, who is absconding after sexually assaulting a law student, was accused of harassing main witnesses by activist Prasanna Ravi.

Prasanna told media persons at Patrika Bhavan on Tuesday that Commissioner of Police had issued a look out notice against Rajesh. But even 50 days after filing FIR against him, the accused still remained at large. It appears that the police are deliberately helping the accused to apply for bail in Supreme Court, she charged and urged commissioner to hand over the case to DCP Hariram Shankar.

Prasanna also accused Mangaluru South ACP of mentally harassing the victim. All College Students' Association Dakshina Kannada unit president Dhanush Shetty warned that members, along with the victim, will observe a fast unto death.

Timeline

October 18, 2021: A case of sexual assault was lodged against Rajesh Bhat in Women's Police Station, Pandeshwar.

October 23, 2021: Rajesh suspended from Bar Council.

October 29, 2021: District sixth Additional Sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail application by the accused.

October 30, 2021: All College Students' Association and other like-minded organisations staged a protest in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha demanding the arrest of the accused.