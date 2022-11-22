Police identify 18 terror sleeper cells: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that state police have identified 18 terror sleeper cells and have arrested many persons in this regard.

Speaking to media persons after offering a bagina at Vani Vilas Sagar dam in Hiriyur taluk of the district on Monday, he said, "The suspects were in touch with their counterparts in other states. There are attempts to carry out terror activities in Karnataka from outsiders. But they will not succeed in their attempts."

"Terrorists are targetting Karnataka and the government has taken this seriously in the interests of the state's security," he added.

Bommai also said, "Police nabbed the suspect in the Mangaluru bomb blast case in 24 hours and the National Investigation Agency will discover the terror organisations behind them."