Police medal for 18 officers from Karnataka

A total of 18 police officers from Karnataka have been conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the President of India on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. Two officers from the state were also conferred with the Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service: N Srinivas, Superintendent of Police and Principal, Police Training School, Kadur, Pratap Singh Thorat, DySP, Bantwal Subdivision, Mangaluru, T M Shivakumar, DySP, High Court security, Bengaluru, J H Inamdar, DySP, DCRB, Kalaburagi, N T Srinivasa Reddy, DySP, CID, Forest Cell, Bengaluru, Narasimhamurthy P, DySP, CID Bengaluru, Raghavendra Rao Shinde, ACP, FPB, Bengaluru, Prakash R, DySP, ACB, Bengaluru, Dhruvaraj B. Patil, CPI, Navalgund Circle, Dharwad District, Mohammed Ali S, Police Inspector, ACB, Bengaluru, G C Raja, PI, Vidyaranyapuram Police Station, Mysuru City, Ravi B S, Police Inspector, Sringeri PS, Chikkamagaluru, Mufid Khan, Spl RPI, 1st Bn, KSRP, Bengaluru, Mahadeviah, Spl ARSI, 4th Bn, KSRP, Bengaluru, R Murali, Spl ARSI, 3rd Bn, KSRP, Bengaluru, Basavaraja B. Andemmanavar, Assistant Intelligence Officer, State Intelligence, Bengaluru, Balkrishna D. Shinde, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, District Special Branch, Belagavi and Ranjit Shetty, ASI, Kempegowda Nagar Police Station, Bengaluru City

Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service: Shivanandappa G E, Platoon Commander (HG) and Harijan Lakshminarayana, Platoon Commander (HG).