Police probe threat letters sent to actor Sudeep by post

Police are investigating two threat letters sent to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep by post three weeks ago.

Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) against unknown people.

The letters were sent to Sudeep’s house located at 17th Cross, KR Layout, JP Nagar, on March 10. They allegedly abused the actor.

“How many more women will Sudeep spoil? We will end this. We are soon going to leak your videos with Punjabi, Chennai and Dubai girls, and the videos of RR Nagar and JP Nagar,” the letters stated.

“This is not a threat or blackmail. It is to inform you that your true face should be known to people. Do you think if you harass the producers, they will remain quiet?”

The letters don’t have the sender’s address, a senior police officer said.

The actor’s manager, Manjunath alias Jack Manju, filed a complaint with the Puttenahalli police on March 29.

Puttenahalli police initially registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) but later lodged an FIR after taking legal opinion.

The case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation.

“The case was transferred to the CCB two days ago. It will investigate this case,” said Krishnakant P, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Sudeep replies

"I will certainly reply to the letter in the right way. This must be a lesson to others. This has nothing to do with politics. This is the handiwork of some people from the film fraternity. I know who, but I won't elaborate. Let it come out through the right channel," the actor said.