Police question mutt staff over Karnataka seer's suicide

Police question mutt staff over K'taka seer's suicide

A senior police officer said they were expecting to get a lead in the case in three to four days

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Oct 26 2022, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 04:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Tuesday questioned the staff members and others over the suicide of Basavalingeshwara Swami, head of the Kanchugal Bande Mutt in Ramanagara district, sources said. 

The seer was found hanging in the puja house on the mutt premises early on Monday morning. 

He left a purported two-page death note, alleging blackmail by some people. 

The police have identified the people they need to question.

A senior police officer said they were expecting to get a lead in the case in three to four days. 

The police are checking the call records, text messages and applications installed on the seer’s mobile phone for clues about who blackmailed him and why.

