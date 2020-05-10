Police register 135 cases, collect Rs 1.66L fine

The city traffic police are acting tough against the violators of lockdown guidelines and are booking cases against them. Despite warnings, many are reluctant to follow the guidelines and flouting norms.

The police registered a total of 135 cases in three days and collected Rs 1.66 lakh fine from the vehicle riders for violating the norms.

The police registered a total of 43 cases and collected a fine of Rs 78,000 in a single day on May 6. Similarly, on May 8, 48 cases were booked and Rs 48,000 fine collected from the vehicle users for flouting the norms.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S N Sandesh Kumar told that the police have intensified the drive against the violators from Wednesday. “We are imposing fine against the people using vehicles after 12 noon. The people must follow the norms without fail,” he said.

The ACP said the people are allowed to use vehicles till 12 noon. The people must not use vehicles after 12 noon unless emergency. However, people can walk to purchase groceries and other items. The ACP urged the people not to come out of the houses unless it is necessary.

The police have issued passes to the essential services vehicles and strict action will be taken against the people violating the norms, he warned.

It has to be recalled that the city police commissioner had urged the citizens to abide by the lockdown rules and warned of seizing the vehicles if they are brought out after 12 pm. The commissioner asked the people not to travel for more than two km from their respective house.

The commissioner had ordered the closure of grocery shops after 6 pm and only emergency services are allowed after 6 pm. However, goods carrier, vehicles supplying essentials, medical emergency vehicles were allowed to move with

passes.