Police vacancies in Karnataka fell to 12,000 from 35,000 under BJP: Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that since BJP came to power in the state, the vacancies in the police department have reduced from 35,000 to 12,000.

“We have issued notification for the recruitment of 5,000 constables recently. We have recruited police every year even during the Covid pandemic. We plan to reduce vacancies in the police department to zero,” he said.

He inaugurated Alanahalli police station and Hebbal police station built at the cost of Rs 2.15 crore each in Mysuru. He also opened the new building of an administrative block of the police training school built at the cost of Rs 15 crore, and the building of a mess for probationary police officers at Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru.

Speaking on the occasion, Jnanendra said, “we are building 117 police stations at the cost of Rs 200 crore in the state this financial year alone. Earlier, 90 per cent of police stations functioned in rented buildings before the BJP came to power.

49 per cent of police lived in either single BHK or rented houses earlier. Now we are building multistoried quarters with 2 BHK houses. We have allotted Rs 4,000 croe to build their houses. We have taken a lot of measures, from the improvement of their basic facilities including providing vehicles, weapons, and residential facilities to recruitments, to strengthen the hands of the police department.

All this is done to ensure that police who risk their lives are at peace so that they ensure peace and law and order in the state. Industrial development or business investments happen only when law and order are in place. So police play a major role in internal security. A lot of educated youth are coming to the police department since the facilities are good, and starting salary of a constable here is Rs 40,000,” he said.

He added, “At the all India conference of the home minister, DG held at Suraj Kund recently, Union home minister lauded Karnataka police for taking up several innovative programs. They asked police from other states there to study and adapt those initiatives taken up in Karnataka.

We have recruited Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO). We have taken initiative for the online registration of FIR. Police-integrated emergency helpline 112 is implemented effectively and in Mysuru alone, if someone calls on that number police reach out to them in nine minutes in city limits and 20 minutes in rural limits. Now, beat police don’t sign in the books of residents but instead send messages to their individual mobile numbers. Cyber police division is also strengthened. There is one women’s police station for each district and a minimum of three women police are in each police station. Transfers are also happening transparently,” he said.

Arun Chakravarthy J, Managing Director, Karnataka State police housing and basic infrastructure development corporation limited, Mysuru city police commissioner Dr Chandragupta, MLAs S A Ramdas, L Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar, deputy mayor Roopa G and others participated in the events.