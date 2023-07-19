Police vow crackdown on wheelie offenders across Karnataka

Wheelie stunts across the state will be dealt with strictly under a zero tolerance policy by the police, Alok Kumar, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety), said on Monday.

He highlighted the dangerous riding and wheeling stunts occurring on roads across the state, particularly on Mysuru Outer Ring Road, and in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, NICE Road, Airport Road, Hoskote Road, Bengaluru-Pune national highway, and Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Those caught performing wheelies will be booked under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and IMV sections 184 and 189, and their driving licences will be suspended under IMV Section 19D. Habitual offenders will see their licences cancelled.

Kumar has instructed all divisional officers across the state to take note of wheelie stunt videos posted on social media and take strict action against the offenders.