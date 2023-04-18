Political war breaks out over Kannadigas caught up in conflict in Sudan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday traded barb with the Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, over rescue of the state’s residents from Sudan, where clashes between the personnel of the army and the paramilitary forces resulted in the death of at least 180 people.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to allege that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s governments in Karnataka as well as the Centre had not yet initiated action to bring back home the state’s residents stranded in Sudan.

Jaishankar retorted accusing him of being “grossly irresponsible”, of “politicizing the situation” and of “endangering” the lives of Indians abroad for “electoral goal”.

“It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to (the) Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan, which is troubled by civil war,” tweeted the former chief minister. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as well as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “to immediately intervene” and ensure “safe return” of the people of Karnataka from Sudan.

It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2023

“(The) Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt (government) is yet to initiate action to bring them back,” he noted in another post on Twitter, adding: “@BJP4India govt (government) should immediately open diplomatic discussions & (and) reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of (the) Hakki Pikkis.”

With Karnataka scheduled to go to polls to elect its new State Assembly on May 10, Siddaramaiah’s tweet triggered a sharp reaction from Jaishankar.

“Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics,” the external affairs minister replied to the tweet by the former chief minister. “Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs (People of Indian Origin) in Sudan.”

Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan. https://t.co/MawnIwStQp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

Jaishankar added in another tweet that the details and locations of India’s citizens stranded in Sudan could not be made public for security reasons. “Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing.”

He also tweeted that the “plans regarding them” would have to take into account a very complicated security scenario.

“The Embassy of India in Khartoum is in constant touch with the Ministry (of External Affairs) in that regard,” he added, apparently hinting that New Delhi was working on a plan to facilitate the safe repatriation of the Indians stranded in the Northeastern African nation.

Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Congress too took to Twitter to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for failing to help the 31 Hakki Pikki Kannadigas stranded in Sudan. “The Anti-Kannadiga Modi Govt has left them to their fate, instead of evacuating & ensuring their safe return. Where are Mr. Prahlad Joshi & Shobha Karandje & BJP M.P’s? SHAME ON U MR. BOMMAI!” he tweeted.

Khartoum and other areas in Sudan of late witnessed violent clashes between the soldiers of the country’s army loyal to de facto president Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the personnel of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) owing allegiance to his deputy and rival Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The clashes in Sudan already resulted in the death of an Indian. Albert Augestine, who hails from Kannur district in Kerala, died after being hit by “a stray bullet” on the first day of the clashes. He worked as a supervisor in a company affiliated to the Dal Group, one of the largest conglomerates of Sudan. His mortal remains could not be repatriated yet.

“We have come across many instances of looting,” the Embassy of India in Khartoum tweeted on Tuesday. “All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe.”

A control room was also set up at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi in view of the situation in Sudan and to ensure security and welfare of Indians in that country.

Soon after the violent clash between the soldiers loyal to the two military leaders broke out, the Embassy of India in Khartoum on Saturday took to Twitter to alert all Indians living in Sudan. “In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians in Sudan are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect,” New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in the capital of Sudan tweeted. It also advised all Indians planning to travel to Sudan to postpone their departure.

Nearly 2500 Indians are estimated to be living in Sudan. Besides, about 1200 Sudanese citizens have ancestral roots in India.