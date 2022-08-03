Poll petition: Karnataka HC sets aside order to summon ex-CEC Sunil Arora

The Dharwad bench of the High Court of Karnataka has set aside the order of a single judge to summon former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora as a witness in an election petition.

"Constitutional functionaries or ex-functionaries cannot be summoned as witnesses just for askance," a division bench comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and P Krishna Bhat said, allowing an appeal filed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The election petition was filed by Ravishivappa Padasalagi, who contested as an independent in the by-election to the Athani assembly constituency in 2019. The by-election was held following the disqualification of 17 MLAs.

The election notification was issued on September 23, 2019, even as the challenge against the order of disqualification was pending before the apex court. The ECI conducted the by-election on December 9, 2019, in terms of a September 29, 2019, amended notification, after the apex court orally observed that the postponement of the elections was desirable.

The petitioner challenged the election of BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli and one of the contentions before the single judge was related to the power of the ECI to postpone the elections.

In this regard, the single judge summoned the former CEC as a witness by an order dated June 17, 2022. The ECI challenged the order contending that the issues pertaining to postponement cannot be the subject matter of oral evidence of the commissioners. The petitioner, however, argued that election commissioners do not figure in the exempt class of functionaries.

During the appeal, the division bench noted that the order of subpoena against an official as a witness is one thing and summoning of official records is another and in such matters, courts have to exercise discretion and prudence.

"Ordinarily, in civilised jurisdictions, functionaries of the constitutional bodies are not subjected to subpoena. Since they have to act and take significant decisions in the discharge of duties fearlessly. Otherwise, they run the fear of being called as witnesses and that may push them to defensive mode affecting the public interest. The circumstances that resulted in the issuance of the subject notification have to be gathered from the official records of the Commission. A very strong case has to be made for summoning the members or ex-members of constitutional bodies," the bench said.