Polls for 58 Karnataka ULBs, 381 gram panchayats on Dec 27

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday declared that polls will be held for 58 urban local bodies and 381 gram panchayats on December 27.

This includes general elections and bypolls to 1,185 wards in five city municipal councils, 19 town municipal councils and 34 town panchayats. Also, election will be held to fill up 1,264 seats in gram panchayats.

While polling is scheduled on December 27, votes will be counted on December 30, the SEC said.

For the urban local body elections, the model code of conduct will kick in December 8 till December 30. For the gram panchayat elections, the poll code will start from December 13 up until December 30.

The poll-bound urban local bodies include seven whose elections were put on hold even though their term ended in 2019. These are the Chikkamagaluru, Gadag-Betageri, Hospet and Sira city municipal councils, along with Athani, Annigeri and Bankapura town municipalities. The polls were not conducted here as various cases were pending in courts pertaining to their delimitation, the SEC said.

Based on a recent Court order, the government is now holding elections for these local bodies after finalising the delimitation and reservation for wards in the local bodies.

The election commission has specified that each candidate has to stick to an expenditure limit of Rs 2 lakh for city municipal councils, Rs 1.5 lakh for town municipalities and Rs 1 lakh for town panchayats.

The gram panchayats for which elections have been announced are those that will complete their term between June 2021 and March 2022. Bypolls will also be conducted in places where seats fell vacant for various reasons.

