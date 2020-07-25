'Pond Man' Kamegowda recovering: DC

"Pond man" Kalmane Kamegowda, who tested positive for Covid-19, is recovering and responding to treatment, said Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh.

Kamegowda of Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk, was under treatment for an injury in his right leg for the past 15 days. He got admitted at the district hospital for a day, last week. He refused to stay in the hospital and returned home. He was subject to Covid test and the result was negative earlier. However, the reports were positive during second test.

As his condition was little worrisome, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakara contacted Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences Director and asked him to take care of Kamegowda. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also inquired the health of Kamegowda.