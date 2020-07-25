'Pond Man' Kamegowda recovering: DC

'Pond Man' Kamegowda recovering: DC

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 25 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 23:07 ist
Kalmane Kamegowda

"Pond man" Kalmane Kamegowda, who tested positive for Covid-19, is recovering and responding to treatment, said Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh.

Kamegowda of Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk, was under treatment for an injury in his right leg for the past 15 days. He got admitted at the district hospital for a day, last week. He refused to stay in the hospital and returned home. He was subject to Covid test and the result was negative earlier. However, the reports were positive during second test. 

As his condition was little worrisome, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakara contacted Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences  Director and asked him to take care of Kamegowda. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also inquired the health of Kamegowda.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dasanadoddi
COVID-19
district hospital

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 