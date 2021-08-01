Ponnuraj appointed secretary to Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai effected his first transfer in the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO), replacing S Selvakumar -- a 1997 batch IAS officer, with V Ponnuraj -- a 2000 batch officer, as Secretary to Chief Minister.

Ponnuraj was serving as Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited prior to his transfer. Selvakumar is posted as Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Apart from this, 19 others employed at the CMO under Yediyurappa were relieved of their services. These include M Lakshminarayana, advisor to the former chief minister.