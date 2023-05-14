Poor demand slows down fish exports from Karnataka

Fish production may have risen significantly in Karnataka but fish exports have slowed down due to poor demand overseas.

While the state exported nearly 1.4 lakh metric tonnes of fish annually in 2017-18 and 2018-19, the quantity fell to 95,000 metric tonnes by 2019-20. The exports rose to 1.2 lakh metric tonnes by 2021-22 but the state hasn't been able to reach the pre-pandemic levels yet.

While export restrictions and fluctuating markets affected the exports, the failure to ensure hygiene and prevent microbial attacks has also affected the export numbers, according to senior officials from the fisheries department.

"There is a need to modernise our ports. Close to 15% of production is lost in landing due to poor hygiene and infrastructure. Exporters are particular about quality and we have not been able to maintain that quality,” a senior official said.

Sources in the department added that a lack of infrastructure was also hindering the export process.

"We need sufficient number of ice plants, cold storage units, and freezing plants to ensure that the produce is not spoiled. To make the best use of Karnataka’s produce, we need more such facilities,” another official told DH.

Karnataka has only 47 registered exporters. Owing to a lack of export-quality production, no new exporters are starting operations, sources said.

Since the state lacks facilities, the produce is many times sent to Kerala and exported from there, bringing down Karnataka’s export sales and profit margin, a third official said.

"Container facilities are not up to the mark and we will not be able to fill containers completely. Hence, the produce is often shipped to Kerala. Since it involves transportation charges and many other expenses, the profit margin might come down," the official said.