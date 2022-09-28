Post-PFI ban, police prepare to crack down on protests

Police have tightened security across Karnataka following the ban on the PFI and its affiliates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has alerted the states to take necessary measures to maintain peace.

Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood has ordered security measures to maintain law and order.

He warned of action against people staging protests or any other activities supporting the outlawed organisations.

Sood has also given instructions to senior officials to take necessary action to enforce the ban across Karnataka once the state government issues an order to this effect.

The ban will be implemented by commissioners and superintendents of police, he said.

Tight security measures have been taken across Bengaluru, especially in sensitive areas.

City police chief H S Pratap Reddy held a meeting with his officers on Wednesday and instructed them to maintain peace.

He has tasked the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of eight divisions to deploy forces in sensitive areas, increase patrolling and keep watch on those supporting the outlawed organisations.

The city police and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) forces have been posted outside the PFI state headquarters in SK Garden near Benson Town, MM Road, JJ Nagar, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Shivajinagar and other areas.