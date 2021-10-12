Post-revaluation, 50 students see increase in II PU marks

The revaluation results of the II PU exams were announced on Tuesday.

Over 200 students are disappointed as there were no changes in their marks.

Of the 320 students who have applied for revaluation, there were no changes in the marks awarded to 268 candidates and only 50 students have seen an increase in their marks.

As per the data available from the department of pre-university education, the highest marks awarded in revaluation is 21.

The physical examinations for II PU were held in August-September. Of the 18,413 candidates who appeared for the exams, 5,507 cleared it.

After the announcement of the results, 828 candidates applied for photo copies of answer scripts. Of that, 320 applied for revaluation.

The department has taken the evaluation errors seriously and has decided to issue notices to the evaluators. The department will refund the revaluation fees to those who got more than six marks in the revaluation and 31 students will benefit from this.

Check out DH's latest videos here: