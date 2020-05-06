Power bill pending? Govt won’t cut supply till June 30

  May 06 2020
  • updated: May 06 2020, 21:24 ist

Electricity connections of consumers who have pending bills will not be disconnected till June 30, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced on Wednesday.

This and other energy-related concessions are part of the government’s Rs 1,610-crore special package to help tide over the Covid-19 lockdown. Electricity consumers across all categories have been included in the package. 

Those paying their bills on time or in advance will get incentives and concessions, the CM said. "There will be reduction in the interest on the amount for the delayed payment. Opportunity will be provided for the payment of the balance bill amount in instalments," Yediyurappa said. 

The package includes some relief for industries. 

MSMEs could not operate or sell their products because of the lockdown, Yediyurappa said, adding that the sector will need "a few months" to recover. 

"So, it is inevitable for the government to come to their rescue. The monthly fixed charge in the electricity bills of MSMEs will be waived for two months," the CM said. For larger industries, the payment of fixed charges in their electricity bills will be "deferred without penalty and interest for a period of two months," he added. 

 

