Power disruption at Karnataka's Ballari plants cuts oxygen production

Electrical power disruption at two oxygen manufacturing plants in Ballari have disrupted oxygen supplies, government officials said.

In a letter to all Deputy Commissioners and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the Chief Secretary, P Ravi Kumar, described the issue as a “crisis in oxygen availability,” and said that oxygen production had reduced by 220 tons.

The situation, which has been prompted by “tripping,” is set to disrupt oxygen supplies on Monday and Tuesday, although the Chief Secretary expressed optimism that the situation will stabilise by Wednesday morning.

As per data from the government, the statewide consumption of oxygen on Saturday was 885.61 metric tons. Over a period of six days from May 17 to 22, the average daily consumption of oxygen was 837.9 metric tons in Karnataka.

“Expect and prepare for a 20% reduction in supplies to all refillers on Monday and Tuesday,” the Chief Secretary wrote, adding that districts must “plan [their] oxygen stocks and buffer stock usage now and use buffer stock if the situation requires.”



Munish Moudgil, who is in charge of oxygen management, clarified that all oxygen that is produced or supplied is generally consumed. About 850 metric tons of oxygen is supplied per day. This means that only about 600 to 650 metric tons of oxygen could be supplied over the period of the next 48 hours.

“However, there is no need to panic,” Moudil said. “We have adequate [supplies] to meet the situation and more is arriving as we speak. We have done our best to minimise the impact and everyone is in complete coordination for handling the situation.”

The Chief Secretary also called on existing oxygen supplies to be optimised.