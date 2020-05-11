Power generation continues unabated

The nationwide lockdown, clamped to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, has brought the country to a grinding halt. Factories have fallen silent. But the deafening sound of turbines and generators continues to reverberate the five power generating stations of Sharavathy Valley Project.

The five stations, including Bhadra, have generated 666.988 million units (MU) and 579.089 MU power in March and April respectively.

Of the 24 generating units in Sharavathy valley, 21 are functioning while the remaining three are under temporary repairs. In these testing times, the power units are duly adhering to the guidelines laid by the government.

Sharavathy Generating Station (SGS) generated 543.57 MU and 473.03 MU in March and April respectively while Gerusoppa Power House generated 53.54 MU and 45.60 MU, Mahatma Gandhi Hydro Electric Station 31.91 MU and 29.14, Linganamakki powerhouse 30.48 MU and 24.03 MU and Bhadra power station has generated 7.47 MU in March and 7.30 MU in April.

State consumption during March/April-2020 has decreased by 5.31% and 13.28% respectively compared to 2019 as industries, business establishments are shut in the wake of coronavirus-enforced lockdown. But generation in all five hydro powerhouses of Sharavathy Valley project increased compared to the corresponding period in 2019 due to good water storage in reservoirs and proper maintenance of units by a team of dedicated engineers and workers.

Sharavathy Valley Project Chief Engineer Chaithanya Prabhu told DH, "Karnataka state's power consumption in March 2020 was 7,254.94 MU against 7661.760 in 2019. Similarly, power consumption in April 2020 was 6150.66 MU against 7,092.328 in 2019."

Of the total workforce of 350, about 250 worked in all five stations during the lockdown and the others were kept in reserve. Spares and machines were used much cautiously during the lockdown as the possibility of getting them repaired or procuring new were less due to restrictions, he said.

He further said that the team received timely advice, guidance & maximum possible administrative, technical and financial support from KPCL managing director V Ponnuraj, technical consultant Zafrulla and finance director R Nagaraj on a daily basis.