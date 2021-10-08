Power generation hit at Karnataka's thermal plants as coal supply dips

Thermal power plants in the Kalyana Karnataka region – Raichur, Ballari and Yermarus Thermal Power Stations (RTPS, BTPS, and YTPS) are facing a shortage of coal to generate power as coal transportation has been hit due to heavy rains in the colliery areas.

However, the saving grace is that the demand for thermal power has dome down due to the availability of wind, solar, and hydropower in the rainy season. Due to the shortage of coal, only four units out of eight are generating power in RTPS and two of the three units have been shut at BTPS.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Telangana and Western Coal Field in Maharashtra are supplying coal to the thermal power stations in Karnataka.

RTPS Executive Director K V Venkatachalapathi told DH that the power station requires around 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) of coal a day if all the eight units with a total installed capacity of 1,720 MW run at the optimum level.

Also Read | Coal crisis: India left with few options to avoid power crunch

Due to the shortage of coal, only four units are generating power as coal supply is now around 12,000-13,000 MT a day.

“We are able to generate power in four units with the present coal supply. We receive wet coal sometimes,” he said.

BTPS Executive Director Shashikanth said two of the three units have been shut due to the shortage of coal.

The present coal supply to the station is around 4,000-5,000 MT. The three units with a total installed capacity of 1,700 MW require around 24,000 MT of coal a day to generate power, he said.

One of the two units at YTPS is said to have been shut following the same problem. The installed capacity of each unit is 800 MW.

There is not much demand for power generated from thermal plants during the rainy season as hydropower is available.

Demand for thermal power increases after February as summer sets in. In recent years, solar and wind power are being tapped in the state to reduce the dependency on thermal power stations.

Check out latest DH videos here