Power generation in 3 units of RTPS halted

Power generation in 3 units of RTPS halted

DHNS
DHNS, Shaktinagar (Raichur district),
  • May 06 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 21:29 ist

Power generation in the three units of the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) have been halted owing to technical glitches.

There is a leakage in the boiler tubes of the 5th and the 7th units, which have a capacity to generate 210 megawatt of power, each.

While, the 8th unit, which also has a capacity to generate 210 megawatt of power, is also facing technical glitches. Power generation in the 8th unit has been halted since April 28. The officials have inspected the technical glitch and are fixing it.

All the 8 units of the RTPS have a capacity to generate total 1,720 megawatt of power. Since only five units are functioning, presently only 920 megawatt of power is being generated, while there is a loss of 800 megawatt of power, the RTPS officials have informed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Raichur Thermal Power Station
power generation
megawatt

What's Brewing

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 