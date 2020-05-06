Power generation in 3 units of RTPS halted

Power generation in the three units of the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) have been halted owing to technical glitches.

There is a leakage in the boiler tubes of the 5th and the 7th units, which have a capacity to generate 210 megawatt of power, each.

While, the 8th unit, which also has a capacity to generate 210 megawatt of power, is also facing technical glitches. Power generation in the 8th unit has been halted since April 28. The officials have inspected the technical glitch and are fixing it.

All the 8 units of the RTPS have a capacity to generate total 1,720 megawatt of power. Since only five units are functioning, presently only 920 megawatt of power is being generated, while there is a loss of 800 megawatt of power, the RTPS officials have informed.