Power generation in Karnataka unaffected: Minister

Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said that the state is power surplus. Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, he said that the power requirement of the state is being met and the allegations by the opposition parties of a power crunch in the state are baseless.

In fact, compared to other states, the power supply is well managed in the state. The state has fulfilled the requirement of power up to 14,800 MW. Currently, the power generation and supply are being done, keeping in mind the summer.

"If the demand for electricity comes down in our state, we can even supply electricity to other states."

Currently, 13 to 15 rakes of coal are supplied to the state every day. The state is in touch with the Central Government to ensure a proper supply of coal. There is sufficient coal within the state.

The minister further said that the PM Kusum ambitious project of PM which aims to provide solar power connectivity to Irrigation Pump set feeders will benefit 2.5 lakh farmers in the state.

A survey in this regard has been completed and the programme will be implemented by BESCOM and HESCOM soon where the programme will have maximum beneficiaries. With the implementation of the scheme, it is possible to provide electricity to the farmers during the day.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Resources has given its nod to generate 960 MW of electricity through the project and the tender will be floated soon after receiving the permission letter from the ministry.

