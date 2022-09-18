Power subsidy for SC/STs from this month: Karnataka CM

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of Sunday rejected claims by Opposition parties that the government had withdrawn the scheme which assured 75 units of free electricity per month to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes families.

Speaking at an event organised by the Karnataka Bhovi Welfare Association, he said that the scheme will not be withdrawn ‘at any cost’. The scheme will be simplified further and subsidies will be provided to farmers from this month, he said. The Bommai administration had in May raised the free power subsidy from 40 units to 75 units per month to SC/ST communities.