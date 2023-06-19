Power tariff hike: FKCCI decidesd to wait and watch

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Monday clarified that there were no plans to go on a strike.

Speaking on the increase in power tariff, FKCCI president B V Gopala Reddy said that they were in constant talks with Energy Minister K J Geroge and were hoping a decision would be made soon.

“We have held discussions with the authorities and have been promised that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will soon meet us and discuss the issues. Hence, we have decided to wait and watch,” said Gopal Reddy.

The association has demanded that the power tariff hike be deferred for at least a year and the state taxes on electricity tariffs be brought down from 9% to 3%.

“The escoms have consulted the stakeholders and our opinions have been collected. We have been told that the energy minister and chief minister will hear out the views and come to a decision,” he said.

The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), Hubballi, has called for a strike on June 22, opposing the hike in electricity tariff.