Powerlifter Akshata does ‘well during lockdown break’

International powerlifter Akshata Poojary and family members dug a well on their own during the lockdown period, at Bola in Karkala taluk.

The Ekalavya awardee, joined by her brothers Ashok, Arun and nephews and nieces dug a 25-feet deep well. “We did not have any experience in digging well. The existing well in the house was old and was not used in recent years. Instead of sitting idle at home, we decided to dig a well. And in our maiden attempt itself, we did well,” a beaming Akshata said.

Poojary, who has won a handful of medals in the national bench press powerlifting competitions, decided to go on her own after she failed to get labourers for the task. Family members joined in her endeavour.

“We did not have any experience. Using spade and other required equipment available in the house, we begun digging. With seven family members joining hands, we dug a 25-feet-deep well in a week. The lockdown holiday has taught us an important lesson in life,” says Arun, her brother.