Powerlifter Akshata does ‘well during lockdown break’

Powerlifter Akshata does ‘well during lockdown break’

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 23:01 ist
The well dug in front of the residence of International powerlifter Akshata Poojary at Bola village in Karkala taluk.

International powerlifter Akshata Poojary and family members dug a well on their own during the lockdown period, at Bola in Karkala taluk.

The Ekalavya awardee, joined by her brothers Ashok, Arun and nephews and nieces dug a 25-feet deep well. “We did not have any experience in digging well. The existing well in the house was old and was not used in recent years. Instead of sitting idle at home, we decided to dig a well.  And in our maiden attempt itself, we did well,” a beaming Akshata said.

Poojary, who has won a handful of medals in the national bench press powerlifting competitions, decided to go on her own after she failed to get labourers for the task. Family members joined in her endeavour. 

“We did not have any experience. Using spade and other required equipment available in the house, we begun digging. With seven family members joining hands, we dug a 25-feet-deep well in a week. The lockdown holiday has taught us an important lesson in life,” says Arun, her brother.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
International powerlifter
Akshata Poojary
Bola

What's Brewing

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

 