Pranab Mukherjee had graced many an occasion in Karnataka

Karnataka had the good fortune of getting the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS), the state’s second secretariat in Belagavi, inaugurated by Pranab Mukherjee, while he was President on October 11, 2012.

The then chief minister Jagadish Shettar had invited Mukherjee to inaugurate the SVS constructed at a cost of

Rs 400 crore. He was

impressed by the design of the structure and had agreed to inaugurate it.

Litterateur Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara was presented with the 46th Jnanpith award on the same day. Mukherjee had also launched the restoration work of the Swami Vivekananda memorial, undertaken by the Ramakrishna Mission, in Belagavi.

As union finance minister, Mukherjee had graced the 11th annual convocation of the Visvesvaraya Technological University in the city as the chief guest and had delivered the convocation address.

Mukherjee was in Mysuru twice — in 2013 and 2015 — as President. In 2013, he came to the city on September 23, to inaugurate the new building of the JSS Hospital of the JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

Mukherjee dedicated the 1,800-bed teaching hospital, built at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

In 2015, Mukherjee was in the city on July 28, to inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the University of Mysore.

In Kalaburagi, Mukherjee attended the second convocation of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) on December 22, 2015.

CUK vice chancellor H M Maheshwaraiah recalled that the former president felt that the country cannot impart education to all, by simply constructing buildings.

So, it should make best use of technology to impart education, Mukherjee used to to say, the VC recollected. The former president dreamt big on digital education, the VC added.