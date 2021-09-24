Prashant Kishor's induction into Congres welcome: Moily

This and other internal reforms in Congress would bode well for the party in the coming days, according to him

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2021, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 01:12 ist
Veerappa Moily. Credit: PTI File Photo

The likely induction of election strategist Prashant Kishor into Congress will be a welcome move, former Union minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily said on Thursday.

"He is an election strategist with a 99% success rate. He has volunteered to cooperate with us," Moily said. This and other internal reforms in Congress would bode well for the party in the coming days, according to him.

The KPCC will also organise a workshop 'Gandhi Nadige' (Gandhi March) in the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency that Moily represented. It will be held on September 26 at SBS Convention Hall in Devanahalli and on September 29 at Soladevanahalli, in honour of Gandhi and with an intention to revive the Congress party, Moily said.

Prashant Kishor
M Veerappa Moily
Congress

