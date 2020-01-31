Praveen Sood, the new DG & IGP, to head Karnataka Police

The Karnataka government on Friday appointed Praveen Sood—an IPS officer of the 1986 batch as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) heading the state's police force following superannuation of incumbent DG & IGP Neelmani Raju.

With his appointment to the top post of the Karnataka police force, Praveen Sood will be the longest serving DG & IGP of Karnataka until his superannuation in 2024.

Joining the IPS at the age of 22, Sood is the youngest among his contemporaries and will serve the state for four years as DG & IGP. A native of Kangra District in Himachal Pradesh, Sood is a B Tech (Civil Engineering) graduate. Until his appointment as DG & IGP, Sood was serving as the Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) till date.

As an IPS officer borne on Karnataka cadre, Sood had previously served as Superintendent of Police in Ballari and Raichur districts. He had also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Bengaluru. Prior to his appointment as Commissioner of Mysuru City and Bengaluru City Police, Sood had also served as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru where he was instrumental in chalking out projects under the B-Trac programme streamlining the traffic of Bengaluru city.

Subsequently, Sood took over as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Computer wing and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP). He was also the Managing Director of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation and also discharged duties for a brief period as Principal Secretary to the government of Karnataka (Home).

During his illustrious career spanning more than 30-years, Sood has won several medals and appreciation including the President's Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002 and Chief Minister's medal in 1966. His contribution to scientific management of Bengaluru's traffic was appreciated by all.

On Friday along with DG & IGP Neelmani Raju, two other senior IPS officers-- Director General of Police Raghavendra Auradkar and MN Reddi retired from the services after an illustrious career.