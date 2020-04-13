Pre-emptive measures ensure Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir virus-free

Bidar and Kalaburagi districts in Kalyana Karnataka have seen a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, but three districts in the region - Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, however, have remained coronavirus-free, so far, all thanks to the timely measures initiated by the administration of respective districts

While the demolition of illegal resorts at Virupapura Gadde (near Hampi) proved blessing in disguise for Koppal administration as foreigners stopped visiting the spot before the outbreak, pre-emptive measures taken by Raichur and Yadgir district authorities by closing the inter-state borders helped both the districts to be free from Covid-19.

Admitting that the demolition of illegal resorts at Virupapura Gadde has helped the district to keep the Covid-19 at bay, so far, Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told DH that people's movement was stopped and public gatherings were cancelled after a nationwide lockdown was clamped to mitigate virus spread. Strict vigil was kept on inter-district borders and those with flu-like symptoms were placed under home quarantine. Measures have been taken on the Bhilwara model to contain the virus, he added.

Sealing inter-state borders

Although Raichur district shared border with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where cases continue to spike, the deadly virus has not intruded into the district, thanks to the strict measures taken by the district authorities.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar said, closing of inter-state borders, strict health check-up of migrants at the check-posts and compulsory 14 days home-quarantine for those who returned to the district yielded the desired results.

A total of 48,000 migrant labourers returned to the district from Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru after the lockdown.

Interestingly, Yadgir district, which see an exodus to the major cities every year in search of jobs, is still coronavirus free. This despite the fact that migrant labourers have returned, in droves, to the district.

According to a source in district administration, about 1.2 lakh migrant labourers returned to the district. The district administration immediately cancelled 30 bus services to Telangana after the first Covid-19 positive case was reported from neighbouring state, and inter-state borders were completely closed. Regular health check of the migrant labourers at their quarantine locations ensured the district remain virus-free, the source added.