Pre-monsoon showers batter parts of north K'taka

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 22:38 ist
Hailstones, the size of marbles, at Kerur in Badami taluk. DH photos

Thundershowers, accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds, battered parts of Kalyana Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions, on Sunday.

Hitnalli in Vijayapura district recorded the highest 62.6 mm of rain. Hailstones of the size of marbles lashed Kerur in Badami taluk. 11-year-old Ahmed Ismail died in a lightning strike in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district.

Vijayapura town and several parts of the district, including Vijayapura, Basavana Bagewadi, Devara Hippargi, Chadchan, Muddebihal, received moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in the early hours of Sunday. Several mango trees at a grove owned by Somanna at Sasabal in Sindagi taluk were uprooted in the gusty winds that lashed the region.

The pre-monsoon showers have brought cheers to the farmers in the district, who are looking forward to the Kharif season.

Light to moderate showers lashed Bidar town and parts of the district. The early morning showers caused misery to the vendors and the general public. Janawad recorded 28 mm of rain while Bidar received 15 mm.

Hailstorm battered parts of Hosapete, Kampli and Sandur taluks in Ballari district on Sunday evening.

Mangaluru city and parts of Chikkamagaluru district, including Sringeri and Kottigehara, also witnessed moderate to heavy showers. 

