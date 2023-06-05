Pre-monsoon showers leave a trail of destruction in Karnataka

Pre-monsoon rains have claimed over 50 lives in the state, including two each in Mysuru and Mandya districts.

Besides, 9,398 hectares of agriculture crops are affected in 16 districts, including 28 hectares in Chamarajanagar and one hectare each in Mysuru and Hassan districts.

Horticulture crops

As many as 10,067 hectares of horticulture crops are lost in 21 districts, including 248 hectares in Mysuru, 88 hectares in Chamarajanagar and six hectares in Hassan district.

While 19 houses are fully damaged, 795 houses are partially damaged. In all, 155 big and 183 small domestic animals have been killed. The rains have damaged 1,446 electricity poles and 249 transformers.

Manoj Rajan, commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, told DH that the damages were recorded due to pre-monsoon rains from March 1 to May 22.

1 per cent excess rains

The state recorded 1 per cent excess pre-monsoon showers from March 1 to May 31. South interior Karnataka recorded 18 per cent excess rainfall, including 5 per cent excess in Mysuru, 9 per cent excess in Mandya, 16 per cent excess in Chamarajanagar, 25 per cent deficit in Chitradurga and 36 per cent deficit in Davangere.

North interior Karnataka recorded 21 per cent excess rainfall. Malnad region recorded 21 per cent deficit rainfall. Coastal Karnataka recorded 60 per cent deficit rainfall.

Rain deaths

The rain deaths included 34 due to lightning, including two each from Mysuru, Mandya, Bidar, Gadag, Belagavi and Vijayanagar districts, one each in Chitradurga, Haveri, Dharwad and Chikkaballapur districts, three each in Raichur, Ballari and Kalaburagi districts, four in Vijayapura and five in Koppal district.

Seven died due to house collapse, including two each in Koppal and Bagalkot, one each in Mysuru, Ballari and Raichur districts.

Five deaths were due to drowning in floods, including two in Bengaluru and three in Bidar.

Also three people died due to flooding-induced electrocution in Bidar. Three have died due to tree collapse, including two in Udupi and one in Chikkamagaluru district.

Five districts with highest loss of agriculture crops due to pre-monsoon rainfall include 5,577 hectares in Bidar, 925 hectares in Belagavi, 853 hectares in Yadgir, 716 hectares in Raichur and 510 hectares in Chitradurga district.

Also top five districts with highest loss of horticulture crops include 6,272 hectares in Kolar, 1,666 hectares in Bidar, 549 hectares in Bagalkot, 269 hectares in Chitradurga and 248 hectares in Mysuru district.

Monsoon likely soon

According to Met department sources, South West monsoon is likely to enter the state this week and it will be normal.