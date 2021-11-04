Pre-primary schools to reopen from November 8

The pre-primary schools which were closed almost for the last one-and-a-half years will reopen from November 8 across the state following the recommendation by the Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19.

The department of public instruction has issued a circular on Thursday permitting pre-primary schools / kindergartens to conduct physical classes from November 8 by following the Standard operating Procedure(SoP).

As per the circular issued by the department, the schools are allowed to conduct classes, in the districts and taluks where the Covid-19 positivity rate is less than 2%, during Monday to Friday between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm. This applies only for lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten (UKG). However, there is no mention of the pre-schools and daycare centres.

Following the decision taken by the state government to reopen anganawadi centres from November 8, the department of public instruction has decided to reopen pre-primary classes. The private schools management associations have welcomed this move.

This decision by the government has come as a welcome change for working parents. However, a section of parents are not ready to send their little ones to schools until they are administered Covid vaccine.

