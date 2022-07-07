NDRF teams on alert as rains expected in Karnataka: CM

Precautionary measures in place as more rains expected in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Revenue Minister R Ashoka is camped at Kodagu to oversee the rescue and relief operations, Bommai said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 14:03 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that he directed authorities to take precautionary measures in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts where rainfall is expected to continue for some more days. 

“The forecast is that it’ll rain for 3-4 more days. I’ve talked to the deputy commissioners on precautionary measures. They already have the necessary funds,” Bommai told reporters. 

Revenue Minister R Ashoka is camped at Kodagu to oversee the rescue and relief operations, Bommai said. 

For latest updates on weather news, click here

“We have deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at Mysuru to Mangaluru. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed to Karwar and Udupi,” Bommai said. 

Expressing concern over coastal erosion in Karwar, Udupi and Mangaluru, Bommai said that he directed deputy commissioners to take action to temporarily stop the phenomenon. “I’ve asked them to personally oversee the works,” he said. 

The CM also said that people residing in places prone to landslides in Kodagu will be evacuated. “Roads that are blocked will be cleared and the required equipment is ready,” he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
Rainfall
monsoon
India News

What's Brewing

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

 