Precautionary measures in place as more rains expected in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that he directed authorities to take precautionary measures in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts where rainfall is expected to continue for some more days.

“The forecast is that it’ll rain for 3-4 more days. I’ve talked to the deputy commissioners on precautionary measures. They already have the necessary funds,” Bommai told reporters.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka is camped at Kodagu to oversee the rescue and relief operations, Bommai said.

“We have deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at Mysuru to Mangaluru. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are deployed to Karwar and Udupi,” Bommai said.

Expressing concern over coastal erosion in Karwar, Udupi and Mangaluru, Bommai said that he directed deputy commissioners to take action to temporarily stop the phenomenon. “I’ve asked them to personally oversee the works,” he said.

The CM also said that people residing in places prone to landslides in Kodagu will be evacuated. “Roads that are blocked will be cleared and the required equipment is ready,” he said.