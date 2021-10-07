President Kovind arrives for three-day visit to Karnataka

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, as part of his three-day tour to the state.

The President will arrive in Mysuru for a one-day visit to Chamarajanagar on October 7 (Thursday).

Kovind will land at the Mysuru airport in Mandakalli, in a special flight at 10.40 am and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will receive him.

The President will proceed to Biligiri Rangana (BR) Hill, by helicopter and offer special puja at Biligiri Ranganatha temple.

The Chamarajanagar district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the President’s visit and a helipad is readied at Vadagere village in Yalandur taluk.

The Indian Air Force team inspected the helipad near Yedabetta in Chamarajanagar town on Tuesday. IGP (Southern range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar also inspected the arrangements.

Kovind is the first President to visit Biligiri Ranganatha temple and the second to visit Chamarajanagar district after A P J Abdul Kalam, who celebrated his 76th birthday with the tribals at BR Hill, in 2006.

The President will visit the temple on Thursday morning and will inaugurate the Super Speciality Hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Yedabetta at 3.30 pm.

All arrangements have been made at the 450-bed hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore.

Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other dignitaries will attend the programme.

At Sringeri

The President is also visiting Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district. Ahead of the visit, restrictions have been imposed on devotees at the Sringeri Sharada temple on October 7 and 8.

Security has been strengthened in the temple town. Three helipads have been readied at Gandhi Maidan near Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh told DH. All petty shops and hotels at Gandhi Maidan have been cleared.

Two Gulmohar trees were felled near Gandhi Maidan, while readying the helipads. The felling of trees has irked the environmentalists.

Kovind will arrive at the Mangalore airport on the evening of October 7 and will depart for Sringeri in a special helicopter on the morning of October 8. After paying obeisance to the presiding deity at Sringeri, he will return to the city and will later leave for New Delhi.

The Mangaluru City Corporation has undertaken a cleanliness drive in the city. The road leading to the Circuit House from the Mangalore International Airport has been repaired.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that security had been tightened in the city ahead of the President's visit.

