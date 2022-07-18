Presidential polls: 226 votes cast at Vidhana Soudha

As many as 226 votes - 224 MLAs, one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha member - were polled at Vidhana Soudha for the presidential elections held on Monday.

Among those who cast their votes in the city included Rajya Sabha MP and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and Lok Sabha MP Srinivas Prasad. Deve Gowda arrived at the polling booth in a wheelchair and was accompanied by other party leaders such as Bandeppa Kashempur.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol was the first to cast his vote when polling started, and was followed by other BJP legislators. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B S Yediyurappa arrived at the polling booth together.

Congress MLA Byrati Suresh was made to wear a saffron shawl by BJP MLA Raju Gowda. The Shorapur MLA was returning from the polling booth along with Goolihatti Shekar and MP Renukacharya. Suresh quickly removed the shawl and headed to the booth to cast his vote.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu would win with a two-thirds majority. “There is every possibility of Murmu breaking all previous records in her victory margin. Her elevation to the post of the President is good for the future of India’s democracy,” he said.

Pointing out that JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had extended support to Murmu, Bommai said: “Congress should follow good ideals on at least a few issues and uphold the spirit of national unity.”

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar hailed the joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha as “an experienced leader”.

“I’m confident he’ll take all sections of society along. Sinha is the right person to protect democracy, economy and the voice of the people,” he said, declining to comment on a question about Murmu being a ‘rubber stamp’ president. “This is a political battle. Let’s see what happens,” he said.

On the JD(S) supporting Murmu, he said: “The JD(S) did not vote when Pratibha Patil was fielded. Now, they’re voting for the NDA candidate.”