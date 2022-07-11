Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu calls on H D Deve Gowda, seeks support

Prez polls: Murmu calls on Deve Gowda, seeks support

The JD(S) has already expressed its willingness to support Murmu, given that she belongs to a tribal community

Bengaluru,
  Jul 11 2022
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 01:40 ist

NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu held talks with JD(S) leaders on Sunday, seeking their support for the July 18 election. 

Murmu arrived in the city on a special flight and was received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. 

After addressing BJP lawmakers at a private hotel, Murmu went to Padmanabhanagar, where she met JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and other leaders of the regional party at Gowda’s house.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy and former minister H D Revanna were present. “Murmu sought Deve Gowda’s support. He told her that the JD(S) will decide about that at its parliamentary board meeting. The meeting will be held soon,” JD(S) parliamentary board chairperson H K Kumaraswamy told reporters. 

“In all likelihood, the JD(S) will support her,” Kumaraswamy added. Murmu is said to have started her address to BJP lawmakers in Kannada. She mentioned the likes of Basavanna, Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sir M Visvesvaraya in her speech. At Gowda’s residence, Murmu performed puja to a tulsi plant. After the meeting, Gowda’s wife Chennamma saw her off till the car.  

