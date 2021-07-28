Pressure mounts as Bommai prepares to form Cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai might be at least a week away from getting his own team, party leaders said Wednesday, as ministerial aspirants mounted pressure for Cabinet berths amid a debate on whether or not seniors should enjoy primacy.

Bommai himself was unable to say when he would induct ministers, hinting that the process will start only after his visit to New Delhi.

“I've asked PM Modi for an appointment. My first visit to Delhi will be to meet and wish him, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister. As for the Cabinet formation, a decision will be taken after this meeting, in consultation with senior party leaders at the Centre and here in the state,” Bommai said, adding that it would not take much time. "I need a complete team to work, given the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation.”

Apparently, ministerial aspirants have started manoeuvres to convince the top leadership on their inclusion into Bommai’s Cabinet.

“It will take time, at least a week,” former minister R Ashoka said on Cabinet expansion. On speculation that he will become Bommai’s deputy, Ashoka said: “No discussion has happened on this."

It is said that several senior leaders are wary of not being made ministers in order to make way for fresh faces. Even the migrant camp - MLAs who came from Congress and JD(S) and were ministers in the previous government - is unsure.

However, Ashoka, the revenue minister in the previous Yediyurappa administration, said seniority will be considered. “There's no procedure in the party to overlook seniority,” he said.

Senior leader Umesh Katti, a minister in the previous government, said he would join Bommai’s Cabinet. “I’m 120% confident I’ll become a minister,” he said. “I am also a fresh face.”

Among those batting for fresh faces to be made ministers is BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra. “I am confident that the new Cabinet will have more and more youngsters,” he said.

Shettar says no to Cabinet berth

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has informed the party that he would not like to become a minister in the new Cabinet. Shettar said his decision was based on his seniority and on moral grounds. Shettar was a minister when he was elevated as CM in 2012. He went on to become a minister in the previous B S Yediyurappa government. However, Shettar is not comfortable working under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, a political junior.