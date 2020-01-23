Previous governments responsible for attacks on people representatives: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that previous governments are responsible for the attacks on people representatives.

The deputy chief minister was speaking to reporters said that the previous governments failed to act against anti-social elements and encouraged them by withdrawing the cases against them. “Now, they have turned powerful,” he said.

Ashwath Narayan said, “We have taken all the necessary measures to control anti-social elements. Justifications have been sent to the union government to ban organisations, which involved in anti-social elements,” the deputy chief minister said.

He also blamed former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for his statements that Mangaluru bomb incident was a farce. The deputy chief minister said, being a responsible person, he should not make such comments. “One Adithya Rao, who allegedly placed bombs at Mangaluru Airport, surrendered before the police.

