Prime Minister Modi to visit Bengaluru, Tumakuru on February 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru and Tumakuru on February 6. This will be his third visit to the poll-bound Karnataka in a span of one month. On February 6, Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC)
Thereafter, Modi will proceed to Bidarehalli Kaval in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru to open the helicopter factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur.
