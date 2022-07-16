Prisoners to be paid minimum wages fixed by government

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that inmates working at prisons will be paid minimum wages fixed by the government.

This was decided at the first meeting of the new Karnataka Prison Development Board.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jnanendra said, “The proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Finance department as we need an additional budget of Rs seven crore to pay minimum wage for the prisoners working in prisons.”

In the meeting, it was also discussed on utilising the manpower available at the prisons. “Currently, we are conducting several industry-related activities in the prisons. Now the idea is to give a corporate touch to the same to make better use of the human resource available in the prisons,” Jnanendra said.

The Prison Development Board has been asked to submit a detailed proposal on the same. As explained by the minister, several inmates in the prisons do various daily works that include gardening, sweeping, mopping, carpentry and so on. As per the norms, the prisoners can spend 50% of their earnings for their personal expenses such as coffee, tea, snacks, postcards through the coupons issued in the canteen section. They are also allowed to send their earnings to close relatives. The remaining 50% of the wages will be paid at the time of release.

The state government recently offered to increase minimum wages by an average of 10% for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and high skilled workers in eight scheduled employments across four employment zones in the state for which the process of revision is in the final stages.