Prisons brace for virus; bar personal visits to inmates

The prison authorities in the state have come up with a slew of measures, including complete restrictions of visitors to inmates, manufacturing masks and maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the jails to stop the Covid-19 at the doorsteps.

DGP (Prisons) Alok Mohan told DH “We have completely barred personal visits to inmates. Also, the undertrials attending court cases and investigations are thoroughly screened before entering the prison. When the convicts on parole returns to the prison, they would be thoroughly screened before being sent to their barracks.”

Making masks

Alok Mohan added, since there is a huge demand for masks in the jails, the inmates have started manufacturing masks at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

“The inmates of the Central Jail are manufacturing 1,000 masks a day, but the requirement for all the prisons in the state is 16,000. Manufacturing of masks will begin in other prisons shortly to fulfil the demand. After meeting our demands, we will supply the masks to the government offices and to the general public. Also, plans are afoot to manufacture sanitiser inside the prison,” he added.

V Sheshamurthy, the Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara prison said, “Ours is the biggest prison in the state with 5,000 inmates, we have started taking precautionary measures from last week itself. Repeated announcements on creating awareness about the Covid-19 are being made in the prison FM radio. We keep inmates found with fever, cough and cold under 10 days observation before lodging them inside the barracks. We also instructed prison staff to maintain hygiene and get screened before reporting to work,” he said.

Similar initiatives are being taken in all the central jails and district and taluk

prisons.

There are around 16,000 inmates and convicts lodged at nine central prisons, 21 district prisons, 26 taluk prisons, one special-sub-prison in KGF and open prison in Koramangala.