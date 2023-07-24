Private bus, auto and cab operators put off July 27 strike

Private bus, cab and auto drivers on Monday put off their strike scheduled for July 27 after Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy promised to consider two of their main demands soon.

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, which represents 23 associations, submitted a list of 30 demands to the state government and announced to go on strike on July 27.

Among the demands were reducing the road tax for vehicles and announcing a financial package for private vehicle operators whose business has been hit by the government's Shakti scheme.

Reddy told reporters that while he would immediately address the federation's 28 demands, its two main demands would be looked into by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in August.

Among the 28 demands are insurance coverage for auto drivers, augmenting Indira Canteens and setting up an exclusive development board for the welfare of auto and cab drivers.

"I can myself address the 28 demands but the two major demands pertain to the Finance Department, which comes under the chief minister," he said. "I'll soon arrange a meeting with the chief minister, who will take a final call on the matter."

Reddy said the free bus travel scheme for women was highly successful but also acknowledged private vehicle operators' problems.

The federation's S Nataraj Sharma said the government must halve the road tax, which private vehicle operators pay every three months. "The tax varies from vehicle to vehicle but it's too much," he told DH.

The federation also wants the government to prospectively implement the 9 per cent lifetime tax announced in the state budget on private commercial vehicles that are 10 years or older.

Sharma said their business had fallen by 40 per cent due to the Shakti scheme and asked the government to do something urgently.

Sharma added that they would wait until August 10 for the government to fulfil their demands and then decide on the next course of action.

Bike taxis to face the axe?

Answering a question about the future of bike taxi operators like Rapido, the minister said he had instructed his officials to take the necessary action but didn't give details.