Private bus fare hiked in Udupi

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) - Udupi has revised fare of private express and shuttle stage carriage buses with retrospective effect from November 10.

According to a press release, issued by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) J P Gangadha, all private bus operators should collect fares fixed by the authority.

With the revision, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 12 for a distance of up to 6.5 km.

Further, Rs 19 has been fixed till 13 km, Rs 25 till 19.5 km, Rs 32 till 26 km, Rs 40 till 32.5 km, Rs 49 till 39 km, Rs 55 till 45.5 km, Rs 63 till 52 km, Rs 70 till 58.5 km, Rs 78 till 65 km, Rs 85 till 71.5 km, Rs 92 till 78 km, Rs 99 till 84.5 km, Rs 107 till 91 km, Rs 115 till 97.5 km, Rs 122 till 104 km, Rs 129 till 110.05 km and Rs 190 till 156.1 km.

